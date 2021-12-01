Cole-Hamilton: Government must take cancer fight to deprived areas

New Public Health Scotland figures published today show cancer mortality rates were 78% higher in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived. The most deprived areas have incidence rates that are 34% higher than the least deprived areas.

Responding, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"These figures are heart breaking and alarming.

"We know that early diagnosis and treatment is crucial to a patient's chances of survival so this raises enormous red flags. Chances of survival should not depend on a postcode.

"The Scottish Government needs to undertake rapid work to assess this issue and take the fight to deprived areas. Everyone has the right to receive the same care and fast treatment.

“Covid has had an enormous impact on our NHS. Staff have been working tirelessly around the clock and patients are worried that treatment will suffer. They need new hope. That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats are urging the Scottish Government to provide fresh resources for our NHS and a timeline for when cancer waiting times targets will finally be met. We need to ensure that the knock-on effects of the pandemic do not do even more damage to people's health."