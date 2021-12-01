Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Government must take cancer fight to deprived areas

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New Public Health Scotland figures published today show cancer mortality rates were 78% higher in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived. The most deprived areas have incidence rates that are 34% higher than the least deprived areas. 

Responding, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"These figures are heart breaking and alarming.  

"We know that early diagnosis and treatment is crucial to a patient's chances of survival so this raises enormous red flags. Chances of survival should not depend on a postcode. 

"The Scottish Government needs to undertake rapid work to assess this issue and take the fight to deprived areas. Everyone has the right to receive the same care and fast treatment. 

“Covid has had an enormous impact on our NHS. Staff have been working tirelessly around the clock and patients are worried that treatment will suffer. They need new hope. That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats are urging the Scottish Government to provide fresh resources for our NHS and a timeline for when cancer waiting times targets will finally be met. We need to ensure that the knock-on effects of the pandemic do not do even more damage to people's health."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies