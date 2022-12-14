Cole-Hamilton: Flatlining A&E performances shows lack of SNP focus

After new statistics showed only 63.4% were seen in 4 hours in the past week in Scotland's A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today criticised the SNP for a lack of focus on the crisis in A&E departments.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.



Alex Cole-Hamilton said:



"We are only in the first week of what everyone agrees will be the hardest winter but staff are already overwhelmed.



"This is a major crisis but as the SNP descend into internecine fighting over whether to work with Alex Salmond, it's painfully clear to all that their focus is not where it needs to be.



"Scottish Liberal Democrat have called for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that puts their expertise to good use and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care. Humza Yousaf has opposed or voted down every one.



“Patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long. This situation cannot continue without a change in direction- more weeks of the Health Secretary rolling out the same tired excuses is not good enough. If Humza Yousaf can't do that then he will have to go.”