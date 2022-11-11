Cole-Hamilton: First Minister’s “regret” won’t cut it for island communities

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance at the Public Audit Committee to give evidence on the ferries crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Nicola Sturgeon launched a vessel with painted windows. Five years on, the First Minister’s ‘regret’ that those ferries still haven’t actually arrived won’t cut it for island communities. They have had to navigate well over 7,000 cancelled sailings this year. It’s become so bad that islanders are even considering setting up their own ferry company.

“Islanders might have more hope of getting from A to B if Nicola Sturgeon hadn’t launched more independence campaigns than ferries.



“I think ministers should be out of office already for the delays, the secrecy and the cost but the First Minister thinks it’s not enough.”