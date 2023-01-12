Cole-Hamilton: Families deserve clarity around care home discharges

Responding to families of care home residents reportedly saying they are “terrified” that care homes could see an increase in Covid infections or visiting bans, following the Health Secretary’s announcements yesterday related to discharges from hospital, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Families were locked out of care homes for months on end. Many missed the passing of loved ones. The government’s decision to discharge patients into care homes contains a haunting symmetry of the early days of the pandemic, triggering fears and unwanted memories for patients and staff.

“In the spirit of Anne’s Law, it is essential that the Scottish Government explain today to families how it will ensure safe visiting is maintained and how infections will be prevented when 1 in 25 Scots are testing positive. They need clarity.

“To relieve the pressure on both the NHS and social care, the Scottish Government should scrap their plans for the ministerial takeover of social care and a billion-pound bureaucracy, and instead move the money to frontline services and staff.”