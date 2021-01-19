Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Cole-Hamilton: Drugs policy reset required

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the ministerial statement to Parliament tomorrow on drugs, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Scotland has had record numbers of deaths for years, now reaching levels three and half times that of both the rest of the UK and anywhere else in Europe. The creation of a drugs minister must be accompanied by a reset of policy.

"At the outset of this session of Parliament, ministers described the situation as a legacy of misuse that stretched back for decades, but at that same moment they chose to make a devastating 22 per cent cut to drug and alcohol partnership budgets. Services and expertise that people relied upon were surrendered, and we're still feeling the impact.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are asking the new minister to put recovery first. The Scottish Government should look again at our long-held proposals, including those they voted down last January. We're leagues behind international best practice so we need to close that gap, stop imprisoning people caught with drugs for personal use and create routes for diversion and treatment, and work with the Lord Advocate to use powers to their limits."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies