Cole-Hamilton: Drugs policy reset long-overdue

After questioning the First Minister following a statement on drugs policy, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have been pleading with the Scottish Government to undertake a number of the actions announced today, particularly since its disastrous 22% cut to drug partnership budgets in 2016.

"A policy reset by this government is long-overdue. We’ve known for a long time what needs done to prevent deaths.

"On safe consumption rooms, our correspondence with the Lord Advocate shows the law isn’t black and white and I’m convinced there is more the government can do. People intervening to save lives shouldn't be forced to work in fear of prosecution.

"The First Minister says she is looking to international evidence, so she should immediately accept the principle that people who are caught in possession for personal use shouldn’t be sent to prison, and that treatment and education is instead the answer. The Scottish Government should also look again at the Portuguese model of decriminalisation."