Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton: Drug consumption rooms are a solution not a distraction

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Police and Crime Minister, Kit Malthouse’s comments on drug consumption rooms on Good Morning Scotland today, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Drug consumption rooms aren’t a distraction they are a serious solution to a drug death crisis.

“The UK Government’s refusal to even trial the clinics is arrogant and short-sighted. If it’s serious about reversing the horrendous wave of drug deaths then every viable solution must be on the table.

“Mr Malthouse says he wants more evidence they’ll work, and that’s exactly what a pilot would achieve in Scotland. They already exist elsewhere in the world, like Vancouver which has a comparable crisis.

“If we’re going to make progress we need to reject the old failed strategies. It is time to decriminalise drug possession for personal use, relying on treatment not prison, and introduce heroin assisted treatment clinics as a way of reducing both harm to the individual and to society.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies