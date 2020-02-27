Cole-Hamilton: Drug consumption rooms are a solution not a distraction

Responding to Police and Crime Minister, Kit Malthouse’s comments on drug consumption rooms on Good Morning Scotland today, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Drug consumption rooms aren’t a distraction they are a serious solution to a drug death crisis.

“The UK Government’s refusal to even trial the clinics is arrogant and short-sighted. If it’s serious about reversing the horrendous wave of drug deaths then every viable solution must be on the table.

“Mr Malthouse says he wants more evidence they’ll work, and that’s exactly what a pilot would achieve in Scotland. They already exist elsewhere in the world, like Vancouver which has a comparable crisis.

“If we’re going to make progress we need to reject the old failed strategies. It is time to decriminalise drug possession for personal use, relying on treatment not prison, and introduce heroin assisted treatment clinics as a way of reducing both harm to the individual and to society.”