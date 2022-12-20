Cole-Hamilton: Discussion of camp beds for Ukrainians exposes sheer lack of preparation

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged the Scottish Government to “step up to the plate,” after research by his party found that officials handling the Ukrainian refugee situation warned the government that refugees may have to sleep in camp beds in council buildings due to a shortage of temporary accommodation.

A Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request uncovered a briefing note sent from the Deputy Director of the Ukraine Response Team to Neil Gray on 30th June 2022. The note advised that officials should, “engage discreetly with local authority resilience leads” to prepare for “business continuity measures…these business continuity measures are likely to be camp-beds in reception centres.”

In the same briefing note, Neil Gray was also advised that Edinburgh was ready to install camp beds in its council buildings: “Edinburgh City Council’s planning for this situation has already begun, with a number of camp-beds in reception centres.”

This note was sent to the First Minister, the Deputy First Minister and Shona Robison. On 13th July, the Ukraine Super Sponsor Scheme was officially paused.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

“The idea that councils were ready to set up glorified refugee camps exposes this government’s sheer lack of preparation. They were out of their depth, forcing the pausing of the Super Sponsor Scheme.

“It was an embarrassing acknowledgement by Nicola Sturgeon and her government that they hadn’t reacted fast enough, leaving people in limbo.

“It is absolutely disgraceful that this SNP/Green coalition was inches away from leaving refugees high and dry in an unfamiliar country, ready to give those fleeing a dreadful war a limp and haphazard welcome. Officially, the Super Sponsor Scheme is paused but those I speak to behind the scenes are deeply pessimistic that it will ever reopen again.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for a series of measures to improve the Ukraine scheme. Nicola Sturgeon must extend free bus passes to refugees, boost support for local authorities in vetting hosts, provide comprehensive language support for refugees, increase payments for host families who agree to carry on beyond the initial six-month scheme and identify the skills of those arriving as early as possible to match them with job opportunities.

“People across Scotland have opened up their arms in a collective gesture of generosity. It’s about time this government stepped up to the plate and endorsed that generosity with the necessary legwork.”