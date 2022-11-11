Cole-Hamilton demands SNP ministers correct the record for years of false claims

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today raised a point of order in the Scottish Parliament calling for the Scottish Government to correct the record over years of misleading claims about Scottish wind power.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Presiding Officer, I seek your guidance on the procedures surrounding the correcting of the Official Report.

“Yesterday, it was revealed by the thinktank These Islands that a key government statistic is false.

“It is a claim which will be familiar to every single MSP in this Chamber – that Scotland has 25% of Europe’s potential offshore wind resource.

“Over the years this has been referenced countless times both inside and outside this Parliament by SNP ministers and MSPs.

“In this Chamber they include successive environment secretaries, First Minister Alex Salmond and deputy First Minister John Swinney.

“The current First Minister, Constitution Secretary and Net Zero Secretary have made the claim to other audiences. And it was reheated just yesterday by Green Environment Minister Lorna Slater in the Edinburgh Evening News.

“But it is a statistic that has now been proven to be false - a bogus analysis of a mixture of reports dating all the way back to 1993, when the technology was in its infancy, and using a definition of Europe that excluded renewable powerhouses like Sweden, Norway and Finland. It wasn’t the case that it was accurate in 2010 as a spokesperson claimed this week - it was never accurate.

“Civil servants have been privately warning against its use for at least two years, warning it has and I quote “never been properly sourced” and that the figures had been and I again quote: “recycled robotically without really checking them”.

“The true figure for Scotland’s share of offshore wind potential is thought to be around 5% yet still the 25% claim appeared in the Finance Secretary’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation this March, and again multiple times in the SNP-led debate on independence in the House of Commons last week from SNP leader Ian Blackford, Ronnie Cowan, Kirsten Oswald.

“I cannot recall a comparable situation, where a completely fictitious statistic has been relied on so often and so widely.

“This matters because this Scottish Government has put this claim at the heart of the debates around Scotland’s energy security, on independence and on meeting our climate targets.

“I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector and I desperately want to see Scotland fulfil our renewable potential. But the strong case for that isn’t helped when the figures used by the Scottish Government leave it open to the charge of misleading and misrepresenting.

“So Presiding Officer, can I seek your guidance on how the Official Report should be corrected in all of these circumstances – where there has been a pattern of misinformation dating back over a decade, leaving bogus claims littered across the transcripts of the numerous sittings of this Parliament?

“And can I ask whether any member of the Scottish Government has approached you Presiding Officer about making a statement to correct these records, given the provisions of Point 5 of the Guidance on the Corrections of Inaccuracies of Information Provided in Parliamentary Proceedings?”

Following confirmation from the Presiding Officer that the government has not sought to make a statement correcting the record, Mr Cole-Hamilton added:

“The Scottish Government should immediately come to Parliament and make a statement confirming that they won’t use this statistic again and that it’s previous usage was inaccurate.”