Cole-Hamilton demands details of bills facing Ukrainian refugees

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today written to the Scottish Government to demand that they set out what bills may be faced by Ukrainian refugees in the months ahead. 

In his statement to Parliament on 1 November, Minister Neil Gray said:  

"With many arrivals now in employment or in receipt of social security benefits, where appropriate…we will also consider asking for a contribution to temporary welcome accommodation for those still using them.” 

Mr Cole-Hamilton has now written to the government to ask:

1) On what date the new charging system would come into effect? 

2) What level of income would be necessary for the Scottish Government to ask for a contribution?

3) What level of contribution is the Scottish Government considering asking refugees for? 

4) How long would someone need to have stayed in the temporary welcome accommodation for the Scottish Government to start charging them? 

5) Whether the charging system would take into account the efforts made by refugees to find more suitable accommodation, given how competitive the market is for rental accommodation and the need for more hosts? 

6) What formal time limits for temporary welcome accommodation would be introduced, and how these could be enforced given the serious barriers to securing a settled home?

Commenting on his letter, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Asking refugees to contribute towards the cost of their temporary welcome accommodation would be a significant departure from current government policy. The Scottish Government need to set out exactly what they have in mind for Ukrainian refugees.

"I am also concerned that the tests by which the government will determine whether to reopen their super sponsor scheme are opaque and ambiguous. No wonder that in private, officials tell me that they think it is unlikely the scheme will ever restart. 

"The Scottish Government must provide some clarity for both Scottish public services and our Ukrainian guests."

