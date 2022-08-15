Cole-Hamilton: Delayed treatment centres becoming part of our healthcare crisis

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today criticised the Scottish Government for neglecting the severity of Scotland’s healthcare crisis, after it was revealed that half of the planned national treatment centres designed to increase capacity have fallen behind schedule.

The Scottish Government plans to open ten national treatment centres across Scotland so that health workers can deliver at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026. However, at least five of these centres will not open as planned and some of the proposals have yet to be agreed.

The largest of these centres is at St John’s Hospital in Livingstone, which was due to open in 2025, but NHS Lothian board papers now indicate that it is more likely to be delayed till 2027.

The BBC have now reported that plans for St John’s treatment centre and centres in Perth and Cumbernauld are still in development, with their business cases not yet being approved by the Scottish Government

As well as delays to openings, there are also likely to be steep cost rises with a new specialist eye hospital being built alongside the treatment centre previously expected to cost £112.5 million now facing “significant cost increases.”

Responding to the news of increased delays and costs, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“With every day that passes, I despair at the chaos this SNP/Green government is wrecking on our NHS.

“People across Scotland want access to healthcare within reasonable timescales so that the pain and suffering impacting on their day-to-day lives can be eased. Right now, with patients waiting years for life-saving treatments, that just isn’t happening.

“These treatment centres were meant to be a cure to the crisis. Now, they are becoming part of the crisis.

"Only half the treatment centres to clear the NHS back log have been delivered by the Scottish Government in allotted time. But the Scottish embassy in Scandinavia will open as planned. The SNP need to stop playing ‘dress-up diplomat’ and focus on problems here.

“We simply can’t go on like this.

“That’s why I am calling for transformational change that will bring new hope for health. The government needs to focus on delivering these treatment centres and it must stop an exodus of experienced staff by listening to their recommendations for how to resolve the crisis.”

"The Health Secretary should also finally listen to Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a staff burnout prevention strategy and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly."