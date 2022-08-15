Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Delayed treatment centres becoming part of our healthcare crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today criticised the Scottish Government for neglecting the severity of Scotland’s healthcare crisis, after it was revealed that half of the planned national treatment centres designed to increase capacity have fallen behind schedule.   

The Scottish Government plans to open ten national treatment centres across Scotland so that health workers can deliver at least 40,000 additional procedures per year by 2026. However, at least five of these centres will not open as planned and some of the proposals have yet to be agreed.   

The largest of these centres is at St John’s Hospital in Livingstone, which was due to open in 2025, but NHS Lothian board papers now indicate that it is more likely to be delayed till 2027.   

The BBC have now reported that plans for St John’s treatment centre and centres in Perth and Cumbernauld are still in development, with their business cases not yet being approved by the Scottish Government   

As well as delays to openings, there are also likely to be steep cost rises with a new specialist eye hospital being built alongside the treatment centre previously expected to cost £112.5 million now facing “significant cost increases.”  

Responding to the news of increased delays and costs, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:   

“With every day that passes, I despair at the chaos this SNP/Green government is wrecking on our NHS.   

“People across Scotland want access to healthcare within reasonable timescales so that the pain and suffering impacting on their day-to-day lives can be eased. Right now, with patients waiting years for life-saving treatments, that just isn’t happening.    

“These treatment centres were meant to be a cure to the crisis. Now, they are becoming part of the crisis.  

"Only half the treatment centres to clear the NHS back log have been delivered by the Scottish Government in allotted time. But the Scottish embassy in Scandinavia will open as planned. The SNP need to stop playing ‘dress-up diplomat’ and focus on problems here.

“We simply can’t go on like this.   

“That’s why I am calling for transformational change that will bring new hope for health. The government needs to focus on delivering these treatment centres and it must stop an exodus of experienced staff by listening to their recommendations for how to resolve the crisis.”   

"The Health Secretary should also finally listen to Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a staff burnout prevention strategy and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly." 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies