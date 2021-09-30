Cole-Hamilton criticises government's pathetic package for long Covid sufferers

Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government's long Covid strategy which contains just £500,000 of new spending to tackle the condition, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"This is a pretty pathetic package and it looks like the Scottish Government know it too. Normally the Health Secretary would be expected to deliver a full statement to Parliament announcing new plans.

"I have warned before that Scots with the condition would be better off moving to England given how woeful provision for the condition is in Scotland. Nothing in this document will change that.

"Long Covid has been described as potentially the largest mass disabling event in modern times. Specialist covid clinics should exist as a one-stop shop. There is a real advantage in being able to see the medical professionals you need in one place. It could be combined with other help to access wider support and financial advice.

"The Health Secretary shouldn't just force patients to suck it up."

Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a coordinated national action plan on long Covid including: