Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton criticises government's pathetic package for long Covid sufferers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government's long Covid strategy which contains just £500,000 of new spending to tackle the condition, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"This is a pretty pathetic package and it looks like the Scottish Government know it too. Normally the Health Secretary would be expected to deliver a full statement to Parliament announcing new plans.

"I have warned before that Scots with the condition would be better off moving to England given how woeful provision for the condition is in Scotland. Nothing in this document will change that.

"Long Covid has been described as potentially the largest mass disabling event in modern times. Specialist covid clinics should exist as a one-stop shop. There is a real advantage in being able to see the medical professionals you need in one place. It could be combined with other help to access wider support and financial advice. 

"The Health Secretary shouldn't just force patients to suck it up."

Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a coordinated national action plan on long Covid including:  

  • Specialist long Covid clinics  
  • The training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support  
  • Country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab
  • A policy of no financial detriment for Scottish public sector workers who are absent for long periods of time due to long Covid.

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies