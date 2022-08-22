Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Continued inaction from the SNP in our A&E departments will put lives at risk

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following new A&E figures from NHS Scotland today, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and Health Spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton called for the Scottish Government to take action now rather than wait for the crisis to deepen.

Figures from NHS Scotland Show that only 67.9% were seen within the targeted 4 hours nationally, as well as concerningly low figures in NHS Fife (59.3%), NHS Borders (58.8%) and NHS Forth Valley (48.5%).

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Anyone who needs medical attention deserves to be seen close to where they live, and in a timely manner. Yet thousands of Scots week in week out have only seen waiting times deteriorate further and further.

"We are now seeing a major crisis in the NHS at the height of summer, and based on the reaction from the SNP/Green government you would be forgiven for thinking they are trying to pretend it's not happening. If they cannot get control of the situation now I dread to think what patients will be confronted with come winter.

"There should be absolutely no doubt as to the gravity of this situation, these waits will put lives at risk. We need the Health Secretary to be focussed on this crisis day in day out to prevent this looming winter of chaos for our NHS.

"My party has set out ideas that could help alleviate this crisis, like a burnout prevention strategy and an NHS staff assembly, but this SNP/Green government has voted them down. We need to see the Scottish Government actually recognising where 15 years of SNP mismanagement has left us, and start taking action because the crisis is here now."

