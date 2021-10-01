Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Confidence in Covid ID cards “crumbles” after launch

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after the failed launch of Covid ID cards last night, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“The Information Commissioner’s Office says trust is both necessary and key to the success of this scheme. What little confidence existed crumbled last night.

“The launch was shambolic. Thousands of attempts to access Covid ID cards hit the buffers.

“I warned that the IT wouldn’t be ready or up to the job when the First Minister first unveiled this SNP/Green assault on medical privacy. The government has had a litany of tech problems during and before this crisis. Once again it can’t even get the basics right.

“The Information Commissioner should intervene to stop this scheme now.”

