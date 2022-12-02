Cole-Hamilton condemns SNP neglect as 198,000 suffer from long Covid

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today condemned the First Minister for neglecting long Covid care, following new figures published by the Office for National Statistics which estimate that 198,000 people in Scotland have self-reported long Covid.

Analysis by Scottish Liberal Democrats previously revealed that Scotland has committed just £3m to tackling long Covid this financial year, compared to £90m in England and £5m in Wales.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for:

Specialist long Covid clinics in ever health board

The training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support;

Country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab

Responding to the rise, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“198,000 Scots are suffering from long Covid, but when it comes to care and support their government doesn’t seem to care very much.

“Like so much of this government’s nonchalant attitude to health, the SNP and Greens are happy to turn a blind eye to all those whose lives have been thrown into disarray by the condition.

“After the government’s defeat in the Supreme Court, they should be using the £20m earmarked for separation to support long Covid sufferers.

“At the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference, my party passed a motion calling for the delivery of comprehensive and accessible care.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will lead the way in revolutionising this country’s approach to long Covid. We will bring new hope to all those who have been waiting in the dark for far too long.”