Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton comments on worst ever A&E waiting times

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today (January 18th) urged the Health Secretary to take “immediate measures” as Public Health Scotland's newly published statistics showed that only 67.4% of A&E attendances were seen within four hours. This is the lowest percentage ever recorded since this publication began in February 2015. 

The official data also shows that during the week ending 9 January 2022, 2,079 people waited for more than eight hours to be processed, while 690 people waited for more than 12 hours. 

Mr. Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“This is shocking. People are waiting too long to get care and treatment. NHS staff are under unimaginable pressure and working in impossible conditions. It harms the mental and physical wellbeing of staff as well as patients. This is not sustainable. 

“It begs the question why SNP and Green MSPs last week voted down my party’s proposal for an urgent Burnout Prevention Strategy for NHS staff. Services and key workers need that added protection but got none.

“It is time the Health Secretary took immediate measures to help our NHS. Staff, patients and families have had enough.” 

