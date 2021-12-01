Cole-Hamilton comments on vaccine booster chaos

Responding to reports of patients being turned away from booster vaccination appointments because they have had their second dose less than 24 weeks ago, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Scotland is packed full of thoughtful and conscientious people who want to get their booster jab as swiftly as possible.

"It's frustrating for them to hear that boosters can now be booked only to turn up and discover that the Health Secretary hasn't sorted the logistics out with the NHS and they have to be turned away.

"I have been calling for months for the Government to put rocket boosters under the booster programme. I wish the Health Secretary had started laying the groundwork then, rather than having to patch things up in a hurry."