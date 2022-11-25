Cole-Hamilton comments on school strikes and EIS protest

Speaking after he addressed striking EIS members at their rally outside the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon found time in her diary to speak at a rally in support of breaking up the UK. Today she gave a far larger gathering of teachers the cold shoulder.

"Scottish pupils have faced enormous disruption to their education during the pandemic. The last thing they need is more upheaval caused by these strikes but teachers can only be pushed so far.

"Outside the parliament I spoke with teachers who have seen class sizes soar and classroom support plummet. That is a direct consequence of year of neglect at the hands of the SNP.

"Education will never be a priority for the SNP but I want teachers to know that Scottish Liberal Democrats are on their side."