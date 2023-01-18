Cole-Hamilton comments on planned Sturgeon media briefing

Commenting ahead of the First Minister and the Health Secretary hosting another media briefing on the NHS crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Patients and staff want action to cut long waits and get the health service back on its feet, not weekly instalments of the Nicola Sturgeon Show.

"Humza Yousaf is supposed to be running the health service. He shouldn't need the First Minister to hold his hand or answer questions on his behalf. If she does not have faith in him to defend his record, why should the public?

"The measures announced last week were not nearly enough. I am calling for the government to strike a fresh pay deal that guarantees better working conditions and safe staffing levels and for them to set out specific dates by which they intend to clear long waits for key procedures."