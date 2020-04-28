Cole-Hamilton comments on jump in number diagnosed with cancer

Responding to the news that the number of people diagnosed with cancer in 2018 grew to 33,958 - an increase of more than 1,000 - Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"The virus has undoubtedly thrown barriers in the way of people seeking and accessing cancer treatment. But we know unbearably long waits for treatment and understaffed services have been a staple feature of cancer care in Scotland for years now.

"These statistics must remind us just how important it is that patients get swift and reliable cancer treatment. In the midst of all this the government must keep a close eye on staff shortages and under-resourcing in this critical area of care."