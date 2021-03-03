Cole-Hamilton comments on First Minister's evidence session

Speaking after the First Minister's appearance at today's harassment inquiry, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The answers from the First Minister on the handling of the identity of complainers, the offer of assistance to Alex Salmond and the separation of party and government business were concerning.

“The failure of the government to engage in timely and full disclosure of important evidence has frustrated the inquiry. In fact, five minutes after the end of the session today, the government released more information that the committee asked for months ago.

“The committee will need time to consider the large volume of new evidence before reaching its verdict. There are serious matters for the future of the First Minister.

“Reaching the correct conclusion will be the first step on the route to restoring confidence of those who may consider making complaints about harassment in future.”