Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton comments as nurses and midwives ballot for strikes

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to news from the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives that that they will be balloting on industrial strike action after voting overwhelmingly to reject the Scottish Government’s latest pay offer, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"NHS staff are at the end of their tether. I have been warning the Scottish Government for years that they are under-valued and overworked.

"Pay has stagnated and eroded while the SNP have been in power. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, I think the public will understand why they have rejected the Scottish Government's miserly offer.

There are already gaping holes in the workforce. If we’re going to tackle huge treatment backlogs, we need to both retain existing staff and attract more people into careers in the health service.

"If Humza Yousaf cannot strike a deal to avert industrial action, then he should get out of the way for someone who will."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies