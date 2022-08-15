Cole-Hamilton comments as nurses and midwives ballot for strikes

Responding to news from the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives that that they will be balloting on industrial strike action after voting overwhelmingly to reject the Scottish Government’s latest pay offer, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:
"Pay has stagnated and eroded while the SNP have been in power. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, I think the public will understand why they have rejected the Scottish Government's miserly offer.
“There are already gaping holes in the workforce. If we’re going to tackle huge treatment backlogs, we need to both retain existing staff and attract more people into careers in the health service."If Humza Yousaf cannot strike a deal to avert industrial action, then he should get out of the way for someone who will."