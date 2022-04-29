Cole-Hamilton comments as NHS taken off emergency footing

Responding to the Health Secretary's announcement that the NHS is being taken off its Covid emergency footing, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This is a reflection that we are now in a very different phase of the pandemic, but nobody should be in any doubt about the peril the NHS is in or the pain that people are waiting in. The Health Secretary needs to acknowledge the burden that NHS staff and patients are still under.



“We are seeing the longest waits for diagnostic tests, cancer treatment and A&E that we have ever seen. Scotland needs clear targets for when waiting lists will be reduced and operations delivered. Both NHS staff and patients feel taken for granted by this SNP Government.



"Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press the Scottish Government to give the NHS the support and resources it needs to cut waits."