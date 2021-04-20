Cole-Hamilton comments as covid restrictions eased

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today responded to the First Minister's announcement that Scotland will move to level 3 restrictions from next week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“After the year we’ve endured, it's nice to see glimpses of normality returning. People have made huge sacrifices

“My heart hurts for all the families who lost loved ones. My gratitude goes to our brave NHS workers who did wonders throughout this pandemic, despite the lack of preparation from the SNP government. That’s why we cannot let our guard down, we can and should enjoy our coffee and meal with our friend outside, but we must remain careful.

"For a year Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently called for the test and trace system to be beefed up. If new strains arrive in the Scotland we must have the resources in place to swiftly crush them before they can spread.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first and help our health system bounce back from the disruption that the pandemic and 14 years of SNP rule has created. "

ENDS