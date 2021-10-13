Cole-Hamilton challenges Sturgeon to rip up Heathrow deal

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today challenged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to tear up her Government's deal with Heathrow Airport, after her Ted talk and prior to her address to the Arctic Circle Assembly tomorrow.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"In the run up to COP26 the Scottish Government has an opportunity to show the rest of the world the way forward but too often they can't even bring themselves to do the bare minimum.

"Nicola Sturgeon can deliver all the slick conference speeches that she likes but if she is not prepared to take concrete steps to reduce Scotland's emissions then it is all for nothing.

“The Scottish Government has admitted that our climate targets cannot be met if everyone flies as much as they used to. Yet the very same Scottish Government holds a contract with the single biggest polluter in the entire United Kingdom: Heathrow Airport.

"We cannot afford 75,000 extra flights between Scotland and London by 2040. Nicola Sturgeon should rip up her government's contract in support of a third runway at Heathrow before COP26 lands in Glasgow, otherwise no other country will possibly take her seriously as a credible voice on climate change.

"Last weekend I set out proposals for linking Air Passenger Duty to how far and how regularly people fly. All the SNP Government has changed in six years is the name, doing nothing for the climate emergency. It's time to make big changes."