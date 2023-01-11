Cole-Hamilton challenges Humza Yousaf over health statement

Responding to today’s Scottish Government health statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“It’s now more than a year since I asked for an urgent inquiry into deaths caused by the crisis in emergency care.

“Now, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine is warning that more than 40 patients per week are dying who didn’t need to die.

“The Health Secretary must now instruct this urgent inquiry. There are clearly important lessons to be learned about how people in need are being treated.

“It’s strange to see the Scottish Government announcing a package of measures today when a short conversation with any clinician would have told them that these measures were needed months ago.

“I would be curious to know whether there is any medical expert out there prepared to say that the plans outlined today will be enough.”