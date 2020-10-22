Cole-Hamilton: Carers mustn’t be forgotten in virus second wave

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today highlighted "alarming" new findings from Carers UK, suggesting that 87% of Scottish carers have found that the needs of those they care for have increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report also found that:

45% of these carers had found that their responsibilities had increased due to closure or reduction of local services.

Despite an initial carer's payment at the beginning of the pandemic, 29% of carers reported that they are struggling financially because of their caring responsibilities.

63% of carers have been left feeling more stressed because of the increased pressure.

55% felt that the rise in responsibilities had directly affected their health and wellbeing.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

“This pandemic has presented challenges for everyone across our society since the middle of March, but we cannot ignore the specific needs of our carers. The figures from this report are alarming, not just because they reveal the extent of the challenges of increased responsibility, but also the impact this has had on the health of those carers.

“The work that our family care givers do across society is absolutely vital and their health and welfare is just as important as that of those they care for. We are already experiencing the effects of a second wave, and the consequences of this on our care givers must be considered.

"The Scottish Government has a duty to provide support for our care givers and I hope they will do so as a matter of urgency.”