Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Cole-Hamilton: Care home inquiry must be kicked off quickly

Speaking after the parliament voted in favour of a public inquiry into coronavirus deaths in care homes, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The government must respect the will of Parliament and initiate this inquiry swiftly.

“The families who have endured distressing separations or lost relatives in Scotland's care homes deserve full and detailed answers.

“What’s happened in the care sector throughout this crisis has scarred this nation. We need to understand how and why this was allowed to happen.

“We don't know how many peaks and troughs we'll see of this virus in the future. Learning quick lessons remains incredibly important, especially when it comes to caring for the most vulnerable people in our society."

