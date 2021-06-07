Cole-Hamilton calls for walk in centres as Edinburgh case rate doubles

Responding to new figures showing that over the past week the case rate in Edinburgh has increased from 65.9 to 134.3 per 100,000 and reports of outbreaks in a further four high schools today, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"What these figures show is that while the vaccine programme is holding back another wave of deaths, the virus is still spreading. The increase in the rate here in Edinburgh is alarming, and speeding up the vaccine rollout by offering a walk-in centre makes sense.

"For months I have pressed the Scottish Government about how NHS Lothian can be supported to speed up jabs. This week we finally saw military personnel deployed but these are few in number and are arriving late in the day.

"In areas like Bolton and Darwen, the government set up walk in vaccination centres to support those who had missed vaccine invite letters and make it easy for young people to get vaccinated in areas where caseloads were high.

"Meanwhile the Welsh Government say that all over 18s will have had a vaccine invite by next Monday. There are clearly lessons that can be learned from what they have done. Thousands of my constituents are desperate to get vaccinated. They just haven't been given the opportunity."

