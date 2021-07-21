Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for urgent NHS recovery plan

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Health Secretary's interview on Good Morning Scotland this morning in which he denied the NHS was in crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"There needs to be an honest acknowledgement that the NHS doesn't just need a post-Covid recovery plan, it needs a recovery plan from 14 years of SNP rule.

"Long before Covid-19 arrived, targets for A&E treatment, cancer waits and mental health were being routinely missed.

"Staff need more than warm words from the Health Secretary. That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out proposals to use the skills and experience of our health service staff, together with the lessons learned from the innovation in the crisis, to get our NHS and our country’s health strong for the future."

