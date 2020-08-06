Commenting on the Scottish Government's refusal to release information relating to the botched Alex Salmond investigation to the Scottish Parliament's inquiry, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:
Cole-Hamilton calls for unredacted documents to be passed to Salmond inquiry
"This evasivesness on the part of the Scottish Government does not serve them, or the people of Scotland, well.
"This saga has already cost the taxpayer more than £500,000. It is a slap in the face to not allow the Parliamentary inquiry access to unredacted versions of these documents.
"The First Minister should acknowledge where the public interest lies and order unredacted versions of these documents to be handed over."