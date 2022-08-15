Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for rescue plan for rural healthcare on Highland visit

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today declared that rural healthcare needs a rescue plan, as he attends his fourth rural show of the summer. 

At the Black Isle show today, Mr Cole-Hamilton will meet with party activists, farming community representatives and health campaigners. 

Since becoming leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats in August 2021, Mr Cole-Hamilton has made providing new hope for NHS staff and patients one of his key priorities. 

Now the Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government to: 

  • Reopen Portree hospital’s urgent care unit and conduct a full review of maternity and gynaecology services in the Far North, with a view to reducing long journeys for expectant mothers. 
  • Deliver a new financial package to increase the number of professionals living and working in rural areas 
  • Embed more nurses, dieticians and physiotherapists with GPs so that people can get a wider range of diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care within their community.  
  • Create strong clinical networks to give peer support to professionals working in remote and rural communities. 
  • Change professional education to include more training placements in rural communities to give students a taste for the benefits of the work. 
  • Adapt national guidelines so that they support rural healthcare such as abolishing rules on claiming for mileage which unfairly penalise rural healthcare workers 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Rural healthcare needs a rescue plan. 

“Remote and rural communities face distinct challenges but too often they are treated with the same one-size-fits-all model. 

“Take maternity services in Caithness: There used to be a full consultant-led maternity unit in Wick, but it was downgraded a few years ago. Now Far North mums are having to make 200+ mile round trip to give birth in Inverness. Imagine taking that type of journey in a snowstorm. It’s a terrible accident waiting to happen. 

“People should know that when they need care, they can get it swiftly and close to home. That should be at the very top of the government’s to-do list. 

“The Conservatives and SNP have abandoned rural communities. Scottish Liberal Democrats will give them a voice.” 

