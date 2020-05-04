Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton calls for recycling centres to reopen

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today written to the Communities and Local Government Secretary calling for recycling centres to be opened on a socially distanced basis, as he warned of increases in fly-tipping and the build up of household waste during the lockdown.

Mr Cole-Hamilton's letter is as follows:

Dear Cabinet Secretary

I hope this finds you safe and well. I am writing to ask that your government give powers to Local Authorities to allow them to open recycling centres on a managed and socially distanced basis.

With people confined to their homes for the most part- many are generating large items of waste due to DIY projects, spring cleaning etc. Not having recycling centres available has led to increases of fly-tipping in some areas.

Our councils could follow similar schemes to those in England where Recycling Centres have been allowed to re-open. Where only a certain number of slots were made available each day and then residents invited to book a time to visit, registering car details for workers to confirm people were arriving at their appointed time.

Allowing people to clear their homes of large item waste they may have generated will give a much needed boost to the wellbeing of our communities.

Kind regards,

Alex Cole-Hamilton

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies