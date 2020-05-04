Cole-Hamilton calls for recycling centres to reopen

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today written to the Communities and Local Government Secretary calling for recycling centres to be opened on a socially distanced basis, as he warned of increases in fly-tipping and the build up of household waste during the lockdown.

Mr Cole-Hamilton's letter is as follows:

Dear Cabinet Secretary

I hope this finds you safe and well. I am writing to ask that your government give powers to Local Authorities to allow them to open recycling centres on a managed and socially distanced basis.

With people confined to their homes for the most part- many are generating large items of waste due to DIY projects, spring cleaning etc. Not having recycling centres available has led to increases of fly-tipping in some areas.

Our councils could follow similar schemes to those in England where Recycling Centres have been allowed to re-open. Where only a certain number of slots were made available each day and then residents invited to book a time to visit, registering car details for workers to confirm people were arriving at their appointed time.

Allowing people to clear their homes of large item waste they may have generated will give a much needed boost to the wellbeing of our communities.

Kind regards,

Alex Cole-Hamilton