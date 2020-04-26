Cole-Hamilton calls for PPE to be made available for families visiting seriously unwell relatives

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for personal protective equipment to be made available for family members wishing to visit seriously unwell relatives.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Dying alone, away from your family is a horror that no one would wish to experience. Yet for thousands of families across the UK this has been the harrowing reality that they have had to endure.

“With appropriate safeguards in place we should be looking to enable people to spend these last moments with their loved ones.

“The Scottish Government should work with health boards and care homes to ensure that personal protective equipment is made available for family members wishing to visit seriously unwell relatives.”