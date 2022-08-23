Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for overhaul of university mental health counselling

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called for university mental health services to be overhauled after research by his party revealed that almost 2,000 students are currently on waiting lists and revealed that students in Glasgow are waiting up to 5 months for support. 

Freedom of information requests submitted to all of Scotland’s universities reveals that on 29th March 2022, at least 1,874 students were on counselling waiting lists including 900 at the University of Edinburgh alone. 

Both Glasgow (141 days) and Edinburgh (105 days) had seen students waiting more than three months for support.

The plans arrive as part of a weeklong push by the party to offer new hope for children, parents and pupils let down by the SNP’s handling of education. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“Students have had a rough deal; confined to halls during the pandemic, tackling exams in difficult circumstances, missing out on opportunities to find themselves and meet new friends.  

“The Scottish Government needs to look at whether the current model of counselling is sufficient and whether more should be done to connect university services with the wider NHS. University mental health services will also need protecting from SNP/Green plans to make real-terms cuts to higher education.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for new dedicated mental health staff in colleges, classrooms and GP surgeries across Scotland. The government needs to stop treating people struggling with their mental health like second class citizens.”  

