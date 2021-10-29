Cole-Hamilton calls for new funding to protect against the "Scottish Monsoon"

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for a new fund to protect communities from extreme weather as heavy rain batters Scotland on the eve of COP26.

Homes have been evacuated, infrastructure has been washed away, roads flooded and trains have been cancelled.

In January, research by the party revealed that just 7 of the 42 flood protection schemes identified by SEPA for delivery between 2016 and 2021 had been finished. Despite that, there was no mention of flooding or announcement of new help for communities affected by the climate emergency in the SNP/Green Coalition’s Programme for Government last month.

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“We are facing what I can only describe as the “Scottish Monsoon” and communities haven’t been prepared for it.

“Flooding events which I was told were a once in a thousand year events when I was first elected now happen every year. Scotland is underpinned by Victorian sewers that were never designed to cope with the extreme weather we get today.

“It is why, as part of my commitment to provide new hope for the climate emergency, I’ve proposed a new Climate Emergency Communities Fund. This would have the objective of upgrading Scotland’s homes, businesses and infrastructure to cope with the impact of the climate emergency which are already taking their toll.

“There are countless communities across Scotland that look up at the sky with dread in the knowledge of what heavy rain might bring. We know there is worse to come as the climate emergency deepens. The Scottish Government should listen to these proposals and not leave communities to feel the full force of extreme weather events.”