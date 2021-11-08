Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for more funds to the ambulance service

Posted by Media Team

Responding to today’s (November 8th) article in The Times, showing that the number of patients reported by Scottish Ambulance Service as experiencing "significant adverse events" have more than trebled this year, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“These stories of excruciating and sometimes fatal waits clearly show that the ambulance service needs an immediate and transformational injection of resources and capacity.

“None of this is the fault of the heroic paramedics, technicians or call handlers. It’s the fault of the ministers who palmed off their warnings of shortages for years. This is the direct impact of 14 years of SNP mismanagement.

“While the Health Secretary dances around scrutiny, berating anyone who dares to hold him and his Government to account, people are hurting, people are dying. It is time the Health Minister stops using Covid as an excuse and urgently gives the fresh funds and resources the ambulance service needs to keep us safe.”

