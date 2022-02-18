Cole-Hamilton calls for long Covid budget boost as rates rise

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today pressed the First Minister to deliver new support for people suffering long Covid as new statistics showed rates rising again.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics this morning show 99,000 people in Scotland now have long Covid.

During First Minister’s Questions, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“I asked the First Minister about long Covid at the start of October. Eight weeks and 20,000 new patients later and we are still nowhere.

“Where are the long Covid clinics? Where are the community nurses delivering support into the homes of sufferers? Where is the financial guidance and financial certainty for employees who just don’t know what they will be paid at the end of each month, including in the Scottish Government.

“Long Covid sufferers need new hope.

“I said as much to the Finance Secretary in negotiations around the budget yesterday.

“So, can I ask the First Minister does she recognise the plight of long Covid sufferers? Her Government's response has so far been unequal to the challenge. Will she meet that with a significant and substantial response in next week's budget?"