Cole-Hamilton calls for inquiry after First Minister’s Marr interview

Responding to the First Minister’s interview on The Andrew Marr Show, where she was challenged about the crisis in emergency care, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Experts including Nicola Sturgeon’s health chief of six years say this emergency care crisis would have happened even without covid. The situation is much worse than it needed to be because warnings were ignored for years.

“Scotland has the worst A&E times on record, fatal waits, a flimsy NHS recovery plan and a long Covid strategy that won't get people the help they need.

“Everyone on the frontline needs new hope so I'm calling for a Burnout Prevention Strategy that protects them this winter. Staff and the public also deserve an inquiry into avoidable deaths connected to the emergency care crisis.”