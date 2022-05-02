Cole-Hamilton calls for greener communities and a tree for every citizen

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called for Scotland’s local authorities to play their part in tackling the climate emergency and called for a tree to be planted for every citizen in Scotland.

The party’s local election manifesto commits to:

Establish local Climate Change Committees and Just Transition plans.

Cut energy use across local authority buildings.

Plant more trees and community orchards through a “tree for every citizen” initiatives focused on native species.

Protect greenbelts and gaps between settlements for the long-term benefit of local communities, the climate and nature, including through a brownfield-first approach to planning.

Preserve parks and playing fields as important community green space.

campaign for the creation of a new restitution order, the proceeds of which would help victims with the costs of clearing up fly-tipping and increase efforts to catch tippers.

Support substantial measures to reduce waste and embrace the development of a circular economy.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scotland’s climate targets are among the strongest in the world because of the work done by Scottish Liberal Democrats to lift ambitions.

“Sadly these targets have been missed for years because SNP ministers refuse to get serious about the climate emergency. It’s unconscionable that they are still backing a third runway at Heathrow.

“Meanwhile the Green party have abandoned their manifesto promise to reduce rail fares and received a ticking off from Greenpeace over their defence of the Scottish Government’s policies on oil and gas.

“I want to see action at every level of government to move Scotland towards net zero. Planting a tree for every single Scot would be a powerful symbol of that ambition.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected on 5th May will be a champion for greener and cleaner communities.”