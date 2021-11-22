Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for fresh vote ahead of Covid ID expansion

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's statement from the First Minister in which she is expected to set out an expansion of Covid ID cards, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the government to ditch the “unworkable" scheme and demanded a full parliamentary vote on any further expansion before it comes into force.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“This expensive and unworkable scheme is a very deliberate diversion from the real crisis in our NHS and the SNP's failure to build a contact tracing system that actually allows us to stamp out chains of infection. Ministers are just trying to look busy.

“We know transmission continues even among people who have received two vaccine doses. All this system does is give people false confidence that they will not pick up Covid-19 and encourages risk taking.

"The SNP and Greens still haven’t provided any factual evidence that their Covid ID scheme is keeping Scotland safer. No wonder it has been attacked by everyone from health experts to civil liberties groups.

"Any expansion of the use of Covid ID cards shouldn't just be at the whim of Nicola Sturgeon. There should be a full parliamentary debate and vote on these proposals. Businesses and minority groups deserve to hear from politicians like Patrick Harvie why they have abandoned their longstanding opposition to Covid ID cards.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that Covid ID cards should be abolished, not extended to more businesses trying to recover from the pandemic. The government should instead focus on the measures that we know can help us defeat the virus: testing, tracing and vaccinating.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies