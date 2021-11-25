Cole-Hamilton calls for fresh support for ambulance staff suffering abuse

Responding to new figures from the Scottish Ambulance Service showing that there have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on staff in the past 22 months, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

"Nobody should have to go to work with a reasonable expectation that they might be assaulted.

“Ambulance staff have been at the forefront of the pandemic, tirelessly working non-stop for almost two years. We should be nothing but grateful for their efforts.

“The Scottish Government must lay out how it will combat the abuse ambulance staff and all NHS staff face day in and day out. They have kept us safe, we have a duty to keep them safe from abuse in their workplace. A cast-iron guarantee of support after incidents could also be incorporated into a Burnout Prevention Strategy which I believe must be an essential component of the efforts to retain staff this winter.”