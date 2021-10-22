Cole-Hamilton calls for “fresh resources” to alleviate pressure on NHS Lanarkshire

Commenting on NHS Lanarkshire cancelling cancer procedures and raising their risk level to code black, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP urged the government to take immediate action and called for “fresh resources” to alleviate the pressure and to prevent any further disruption.

NHS Lanarkshire emailed staff confirming that their risk level had been increased the army had been asked to step in and provide additional support.

Code black signifies a risk to patient safety and a hospital is at full capacity. This is not the first time a hospital triggers code black due to staff shortages. In July, Raigmore, the Highlands' largest hospital, has been placed on "code black status" after reaching capacity amid increasing Covid cases

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Cancelling planned potentially lifesaving operations, including cancer operations, is shocking.

“It is crystal clear that our NHS needs a recovery plan not just from the pandemic but from 14 years of SNP neglect. After over 18 months of pandemic, and as winter approaches the Government should have had a real plan in motion.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for fresh resources to alleviate the burden on staff and ensure that long-abandoned targets for cancer operation are finally met.”

ENDS