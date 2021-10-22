Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for “fresh resources” to alleviate pressure on NHS Lanarkshire

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on NHS Lanarkshire cancelling cancer procedures and raising their risk level to code black, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP urged the government to take immediate action and called for “fresh resources” to alleviate the pressure and to prevent any further disruption.

NHS Lanarkshire emailed staff confirming that their risk level had been increased the army had been asked to step in and provide additional support.

Code black signifies a risk to patient safety and a hospital is at full capacity. This is not the first time a hospital triggers code black due to staff shortages. In July, Raigmore, the Highlands' largest hospital, has been placed on "code black status" after reaching capacity amid increasing Covid cases

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Cancelling planned potentially lifesaving operations, including cancer operations, is shocking. 

“It is crystal clear that our NHS needs a recovery plan not just from the pandemic but from 14 years of SNP neglect. After over 18 months of pandemic, and as winter approaches the Government should have had a real plan in motion.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for fresh resources to alleviate the burden on staff and ensure that long-abandoned targets for cancer operation are finally met.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies