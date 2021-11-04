Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for extra support for nurses

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a new analysis by the Royal College of Nursing Scotland showing that the shortfall in Registered Nurses in Scotland has risen to a record high, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“After 14 years of SNP neglect and a poorly managed pandemic, it comes to no surprise that overworked nurses are deciding to leave.

“The NHS is in crisis, and it is about to go through its worst winter ever. Without enough nurses the NHS as a whole will struggle, and patients will suffer. 

“If the SNP/Green government would stop pushing their divisive independence agenda and focus on the real issues that affect people, they would see that our NHS is on its knees. 

"The Health Secretary needs to recognise that his NHS recovery plan is grossly insufficient and go back to the drawing board."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies