Cole-Hamilton calls for extra support for nurses

Responding to a new analysis by the Royal College of Nursing Scotland showing that the shortfall in Registered Nurses in Scotland has risen to a record high, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“After 14 years of SNP neglect and a poorly managed pandemic, it comes to no surprise that overworked nurses are deciding to leave.

“The NHS is in crisis, and it is about to go through its worst winter ever. Without enough nurses the NHS as a whole will struggle, and patients will suffer.

“If the SNP/Green government would stop pushing their divisive independence agenda and focus on the real issues that affect people, they would see that our NHS is on its knees.

"The Health Secretary needs to recognise that his NHS recovery plan is grossly insufficient and go back to the drawing board."

ENDS