Cole-Hamilton calls for emergency Omicron plan

Speaking in response to comments from Professor Linda Bauld saying that restrictions over Christmas are possible and hints from the Deputy First Minister that further restrictions will be introduced this week, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Right now hospitality businesses are in the worst of all possible worlds. The phones won't stop ringing as customers cancel but they can't claim any financial support.

"They need a clear signal about the government's direction of travel so that they can plan shifts, make orders and decide whether to open or close.

"We need to see an emergency Omicron plan this week, which will urgently ramp up the booster programme, give frontline NHS staff the additional resources they need, guarantee financial protections for small businesses, particularly in hospitality, and ensure that everyone who needs it can access mental health support during these difficult times.”