Cole-Hamilton calls for drug testing facilities to be rolled out at Scottish events

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged MSPs to support a parliamentary motion that he has put forward calling on the Scottish Government to trial drugs testing facilities at major events in Scotland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton highlighted the tragic death of nineteen-year-old Maya Nager at an event in his constituency as well as successful schemes already in place at festivals and events in England and Wale at which 1 in 5 of those who were able to test their drugs, disposed of them once they were aware of the content.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The death of Maya Nager was a horrible tragedy and I hope that parliament will join me in passing on its condolences to her friends and family. I would also like to thank the medics and staff at the Royal Highland Centre to uphold the highest standards of safety at events they hold.

“Even with the toughest enforcement in the world you will never eradicate drug use. That means we need to be realistic, and we have a duty to tackle the harms they can present.

“For some people drug testing services will open their eyes as to what it is they are about to take and persuade them to dispose of drugs which are not what they purport to be.

“For others it will be about encouraging them to reduce their dosage and their risk of overdose and to start valuable conversations about future support.

“Scotland is lagging far behind other parts of the world, and even other parts of the UK when it comes to recognising that a compassionate approach that focusses on harm reduction can have big benefits.

“In the wake of the awful tragedy in my constituency, I hope that measures like this can be brought forward to help reduce the risks faced by others in the future."