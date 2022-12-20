Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for drug testing facilities to be rolled out at Scottish events

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged MSPs to support a parliamentary motion that he has put forward calling on the Scottish Government to trial drugs testing facilities at major events in Scotland. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton highlighted the tragic death of nineteen-year-old Maya Nager at an event in his constituency as well as successful schemes already in place at festivals and events in England and Wale at which 1 in 5 of those who were able to test their drugs, disposed of them once they were aware of the content. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“The death of Maya Nager was a horrible tragedy and I hope that parliament will join me in passing on its condolences to her friends and family. I would also like to thank the medics and staff at the Royal Highland Centre to uphold the highest standards of safety at events they hold. 

“Even with the toughest enforcement in the world you will never eradicate drug use. That means we need to be realistic, and we have a duty to tackle the harms they can present. 

“For some people drug testing services will open their eyes as to what it is they are about to take and persuade them to dispose of drugs which are not what they purport to be. 

“For others it will be about encouraging them to reduce their dosage and their risk of overdose and to start valuable conversations about future support. 

“Scotland is lagging far behind other parts of the world, and even other parts of the UK when it comes to recognising that a compassionate approach that focusses on harm reduction can have big benefits.  

“In the wake of the awful tragedy in my constituency, I hope that measures like this can be brought forward to help reduce the risks faced by others in the future." 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies