Cole-Hamilton calls for dedicated long Covid clinics across Scotland

Responding to today's Scottish Health Survey which revealed that 5% of all adults reported having long Covid and that those who did so reported lower levels of mental wellbeing, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government have been neglecting the sufferers of this debilitating condition for far too long.

“Hundreds of thousands of Scots are suffering from long Covid, but the SNP seem happy to turn a blind eye.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the delivery of comprehensive and accessible care. We need to see dedicated clinics across Scotland and a firm commitment to country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab. At the moment Scots who are struggling with this condition would be better off moving to England."