Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for Burnout Prevention Plan after second worst A&E statistics on record

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today said patients and NHS staff desperately “need new hope” and an urgent “Burnout Prevention Plan” after newly published statistics showed only 69.7% patients were seen within 4 hours.

The figures, recorded in the week ending 12 December, are only the second time Scotland-wide statistics have dropped below 70% since record began.

The Public Health Scotland statistics also show 1,803 patients waiting more than 8 hours in an A&E department and 598 patients waiting over 12 hours.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The NHS desperately needs new hope because these waiting times are intolerable for patients and staff. Behind each and every one is a person in pain and a team of staff struggling to help them because they don’t have the support.

“They are paying the price of over a decade of SNP mismanagement and their failures in workforce planning and retention.

“There is a real risk that soaring staff absence and the return of the pingdemic mean that waits will get much worse before they get better.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have proposed an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy to protect everyone on the frontline this winter. Staff and the public also deserve an inquiry into avoidable deaths connected to the emergency care crisis.”

