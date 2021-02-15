Cole-Hamilton calls for "beefed up" national mental health services

Commenting on new research from the Scottish Covid-19 Mental Health Tracker survey, carried out between mid-July and mid-August which showed that 13.3% had thought about taking their life in the last week and 24% reported depression symptoms which may need treatment, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for several years but these figures hammer home just how important it is for the Scottish Government to beef up services and get support to those who need it.

“Even before the pandemic there were thousands of children waiting more than a year for treatment and 1 in 8 senior mental health roles were empty.

"I want to see a proper national health service recovery plan with the staff and resources in place to make it happen. We urgently need to shore up our nation's fragile mental health before people suffer further."