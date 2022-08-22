Cole-Hamilton calls for action to curb abuse of journalists and opposition members

Commenting on the abuse of journalists at the Conservative leadership hustings, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Last night we saw respected journalists hounded by a mob, booed for asking tough questions and eggs thrown at party members engaging in a political process. It comes just days after a Liberal Democrat councillor was assaulted by a nationalist constituent.

“It’s utterly grim and this hatred can’t be tolerated.

“Nicola Sturgeon was right to speak out this morning but, much as the Labour party were pressed to drive out anti-semitism from their party, it is time for the SNP to have a long overdue reckoning with the cranks they share a roof with. That means proscribing those who campaign alongside groups like Siol nan Gaidheal, those who believe violent acts have a place in politics and those who spread disinformation and conspiracy theories.

“There are also lessons for the Conservative party. Liz Truss has repeatedly blamed the media for Boris Johnson’s downfall and accused them of talking the country down. She should know better.

“It is the duty of political leaders to appeal to people’s better natures and reduce the temperature in our political discourse.”