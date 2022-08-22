Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for action to curb abuse of journalists and opposition members

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the abuse of journalists at the Conservative leadership hustings, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Last night we saw respected journalists hounded by a mob, booed for asking tough questions and eggs thrown at party members engaging in a political process. It comes just days after a Liberal Democrat councillor was assaulted by a nationalist constituent. 

“It’s utterly grim and this hatred can’t be tolerated.

“Nicola Sturgeon was right to speak out this morning but, much as the Labour party were pressed to drive out anti-semitism from their party, it is time for the SNP to have a long overdue reckoning with the cranks they share a roof with. That means proscribing those who campaign alongside groups like Siol nan Gaidheal, those who believe violent acts have a place in politics and those who spread disinformation and conspiracy theories. 

“There are also lessons for the Conservative party. Liz Truss has repeatedly blamed the media for Boris Johnson’s downfall and accused them of talking the country down. She should know better. 

“It is the duty of political leaders to appeal to people’s better natures and reduce the temperature in our political discourse.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies